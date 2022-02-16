Premier confirms Commonwealth Games bid, strong focus on regional Victoria

news, latest-news,

Victoria has submitted a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games "predominantly in regional Victoria", with Premier Daniel Andrews confirming the state government is in exclusive negotiations with the organising body. The premier and the tourism, sport and major events minister Martin Pakula confirmed that, if awarded, the games would be hosted across the state, unlike the event in Melbourne in 2006. "Victoria is Australia's sporting state, and, if awarded the 2026 Commonwealth Games would demonstrate to the world a new way to deliver the competition," he said. "We would hope to have the majority of events in our regional cities - to display the best of Victoria, create job and housing and infrastructure that will deliver for the long-term. "This event will be a massive boost to growth." IN OTHER NEWS There are not currently any details on what cities would be involved, but Ballarat last month indicated it was in a strong position to compete to host as many sports as possible. Mr Andrews said the bid would focus on a new way to host the games, showing how events could be held in multiple locations across regional Victoria to showcase the best of what the state has to offer. He said a regionally focused games would expand the capacity of Victorian regional cities for major events, tourism, arts, culture and sport. Victoria is Australia's sporting capital, hosting the first Olympic Games in the southern hemisphere in Melbourne in 1956. The Commonwealth Games Federation will assess this submission prior to any decision being made to award the games to Victoria.

