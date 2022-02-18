news, latest-news,

Ballarat Clarendon College has taken out the boys and girls 30th annual Head Primary School Tennis Championships at the Ballarat Regional Tennis Centre. In the overall boys results, BCC defeated Ballarat Grammar School two sets (12 games) to one (seven). READ MORE SPORT: Charlie Reid and Freddie Young impressed in their boys doubles win over Loui McDonald and Billy Stone, winning 6-1. Reid was too strong for McDonald in the first boys singles match-up 6-0. Stone claimed Grammar's one win for the day over Young 6-1. Lotti MacDonald and Maddie Ferguson continued the winning ways for BCC over Grammar two (12) to one (seven) in the girls division. MacDonald proved too good for Tilly Mulcahy 6-0 in the first singles match. Ferguson prevailed over Grace Bentley 6-2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/ebcafc61-e3a9-4670-ba44-6388bc930352_rotated_270.jpg/r0_945_3024_2654_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg