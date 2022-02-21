news, latest-news,

It's usually much harder than this to get an eagle on the golf course. The Ballarat Golf Club is fed up - corellas are damaging greens and something must be done. Short of putting up a scarecrow, the club has tried a few options, including using lasers to scare the birds away, and spreading chilli and cayenne pepper on the ground to make it unpalatable. READ MORE: Watch magnificent wedge-tailed eagle from Full Flight Birds of Prey Centre cool off during recent heatwave But the birds are relentless, so the club has turned to hiring a couple of new professionals to get them to move on. A wedge-tailed eagle and a peregrine falcon, from Miners Rest's Full Flight Birds of Prey, will be used to help move the corellas on, part of a research project on using raptors as a pest bird management tool. The research, supported by the Department of Land, Water, Environment, and Planning, and Federation University, will involve the raptors flying over the greens, which Full Flight's Graeme Coles said should scare the birds the same way someone yelling 'shark' will get people out of the water. "We'll saturate an area with raptors, that puts a lot of pressure on the birds, and then they'll move, hopefully, back to their natural habitat," he said. "We'll evaluate that over a couple of days - a typical treatment is over a couple of weeks." Mr Coles emphasised the trained birds will be used in a non-lethal way, but the trial is fully licenced. "In the last few years, we've been given authority to use raptors for pest control - it originally started at the MCG, and the research has been going for a few years," he said. "Typically you can't use raptors in that capacity, it's just for research, but there's demand from the department and the public - how do we get rid of pest birds when you can't poison them or shoot them? IN THE NEWS "Under that research permit, we're allowed to use raptors to disturb native wildlife, but we're not allowed to hurt anything." The golf club's operations manager Gary Fry said the trial will begin Wednesday. "They're doing some significant damage to the greens," he said.

