Dilruk Jayasinha returns to Ballarat ahead of massive month of stand-up comedy

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is on its way, and as part of the run-up, shows are coming to Ballarat. Performing at the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute, Dilruk Jayasinha heads a lineup also featuring Alex Ward and Daniel Connell on February 26. The "Outta Town" tour, supported by Visit Victoria, is encouraging comedy lovers to take a weekend away to regional cities The best local up-and-comers will also be performing at The George for a RAW Comedy heat on March 4. READ MORE: Ballarat's Off The Rails Comedy heads to The Eastern Tickets to both events are on sale now. There's plenty more standup coming to Ballarat, with Randy Feltface at The George's Ballaratcat comedy on February 23, and Aunty Donna performing three shows in early March. IN THE NEWS Open-mic standup will also return to The Eastern for Off The Rails Comedy on March 3, with a lineup of comedians from Melbourne joining the show. The 2022 MICF officially begins on March 30 in Melbourne. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

