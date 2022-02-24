news, latest-news,

A previously uninvestigated Ballarat East Catholic primary school has been named in allegations of clerical child sexual abuse. Lawyers are seeking more information regarding alleged historic sexual and physical abuse of children and lay-teachers at St Francis Xavier Primary School in the 1960s and '70s, one of the darkest periods of Ballarat's history. Despite multiple investigations into abuse in Ballarat, including in the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, the school has not previously been named. Then known as St Francis Xavier College, it's alleged nuns and priests at the school physically and sexually abused students, and a lay-teacher was physically abused, between 1965 and 1975. Maurice Blackburn Lawyers senior associate John Rule said witnesses were being sought for a potential civil case, likely against the Catholic Diocese of Ballarat. "When we're doing historical cases of this kind, people who do come forward and are willing to tell their story - whether formally or informally - is incredibly important because in order to properly pursue these claims and be successful, we do need people to tell us what they remember," he said. "We act for two (victims), and we've heard from other witnesses that we don't currently act for, but we suspect there are more out there, we're not sure if it's a lot more or a handful more." He said there had been "a fair bit of work already" in progressing the matter, and it was hoped it could proceed within months. "This is a civil case for common law damages, and it gets a bit complicated," he said. "We are quietly confident of being successful, but there's still a lot of work to do before we can progress the matter to court." At the time, St Francis Xavier, or Villa, after the Villa Maria convent on the site, was run by the Sisters of Mercy and was a boy's day and boarding school in Ballarat East - it still operates as a co-educational Catholic school today, separate to the Sisters of Mercy. Girls were first admitted in 1974, according to the school's website. It's understood lawyers are not yet in a position to name any alleged perpetrators of the abuse, to not pre-empt any findings of the court. Between 1965 and 1975, several notorious paedophiles were sexually abusing children in Ballarat, including in Ballarat East. The school is not mentioned in documents from the Royal Commission, and Mr Rule said he had no previous dealings with the school. He urged anyone with information to phone 03 8102 2087 or 03 8102 2012, or email him directly at jrule@mauriceblackburn.com.au. IN THE NEWS "We think it's important, we aim to do it thoroughly, and that's why we're reaching out to as many people as we possibly can," he said. "If anyone does remember something, please give us a call, you don't have to give us your name if that's your preference, but every bit of information can help." The Catholic Diocese of Ballarat declined to comment - at the time, the school was not under the Diocese's jurisdiction, nor was it in the Ballarat East parish. Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

