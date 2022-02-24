news, latest-news,

The Western Bulldogs have confirmed its AFLW side will host the Brisbane Lions at Mars Stadium on Sunday, March 13. The first bounce is scheduled for 3:10pm, the match rounding out the regular season for the Bulldogs. READ MORE SPORT: The side was originally set to face Fremantle in Ballarat, however due to fixture changes because of COVID-19, it faced the Dockers on Tuesday, February 1. The Bulldogs match up with the Lions will make up for a missed round two clash, when both sides were heavily affected by COVID-related issues and the game was postponed. Six matches in the final round will be played in Victoria as part of the Festival of Footy extravaganza, which then leads into round one of the AFL season. Across a 10-day period, 11 AFLW and AFL matches will be played in Victoria. The Bulldogs currently sit in seventh on the ladder with a 3-3 record. They are fresh from a 12-point win over Geelong, however, and sit two points behind Collingwood in sixth. They have three rounds to make up the gap and sneak into the top six ahead of the finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/fb8d79d8-593e-4949-a880-2dc5fb606609.jpg/r0_215_2887_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg