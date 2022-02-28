sport, ballarat-cricket,

The Ballarat Bolts go into this weekend's semi final the form side of the North West A one day competition following their win over Craigieburn at the weekend. Sent into bat at D.S Aitken Reserve, the Bolts wasted little time getting runs on the board. READ MORE SPORT: Openers Lillee Barendsen (55) and Imogen O'Brien (38) put on a 110-run stand, before the former departed. O'Brien was dismissed soon after. When Charli McLennan departed for two and Megan O'Beirne was dismissed for four, the Bolts found themselves 4-123 and the dominant start looked slightly shaky. Emily McNeight (50*) and Freya Palmer (27) steadied the ship, however, the pair putting on a 76-run partnership to help lead the Bolts to a total of 209 from their 36 overs. Craigieburn never fired a shot during its run chase. The Bolts skittled their opponent early, Craigieburn falling to 8-37. It didn't get any better, the side all out for 50 from 22 overs. Only one Craigieburn batter managed to climb into double figures, highlighting the Bolts' dominance. Wickets were shared throughout the bowling attack. Megan O'Beirne claimed 3-13 figures, while Gabrielle Dwane (2-3) and Palmer (2-2) each featured prominently also. The Bolts, who finished the season on top of the ladder, will face Melbourne Unviersity in a semi final this weekend, a rematch of last year's grand final match-up. Clifton Hill and Holy Trinity will duel in the other. THE BOLTS seconds side fell to first-placed Essendon at White Flat Oval at the weekend. Essendon posted 4-190 in its 36 overs, Lexi Rayn the pick of the bowlers for Ballarat, finishing with 2-19 figures from her five overs. The Bolts could only manage 6-87 in reply from their 36 overs, Jasmine Walton leading the way with 38 runs. The Bolts (second) will take on Hoppers Crossing (third) in a semi final this weekend. First-placed Essendon and fourth-placed Greenvale Kangaroos are set to face off in the other.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/43564711-5bc3-4acf-a3f1-ada2d4c42e6a.jpg/r0_298_4672_2938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg