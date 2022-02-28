news, latest-news,

Reigning Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys' best and fairest winner Charlie Molan has signed with Williamstown for the upcoming VFL season. The wingman has been training with the club this pre-season and has now formally been offered a contract. READ MORE SPORT: Molan said it's been a step up training alongside men. "It's been good. It's a lot different to the other pre-seasons I've done, it's been very full on training, they're very, very intense," he said. "It's a lot more physical then I've ever been a part of. "It's been really good, they really try and get to know you which is awesome." The signing follows an impressive 2021 season for the Rebels, Molan winning the Adam Goodes Trophy after playing 10 games, averaging 17.7 disposals, two rebounds 50's and 3.4 inside 50's per game. He was one of a handful of Rebels boys stiff not to hear their name called out on draft night. Molan said it's been a great experience being part of a stand-alone club. Williamstown is one of only six Victorian-based stand-alone clubs in the competition. "With Willy it feels like you're more together," he said. "I went to a couple of trainings with the other clubs, they were good, but you just knew that you were missing half your team because they were all training with the AFL team. "You just feel like you've got a greater bond, you're all trying to achieve the same goal, which is winning and just being a good side and working together." Molan will train and play with Williamstown when selected, however the weeks he is not picked, he will return to the Rebels as a 19-year-old player. Molan joins former Rebel Tom Downie and Buninyong star Joel Ottavi at the Seagulls. "Joel's been asking me how I've been going with the travel because he's been doing it for a fair while," he said. "He's been really helpful trying to make me get in a routine." Williamstown opens its season against North Melbourne on Sunday, March 27 at Arden Street, the first bounce scheduled for 4:05pm.

