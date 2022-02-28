news, latest-news,

Ballarat athletes have cleaned up at the second weekend of the Victorian Track and Field Championships. Eureka Athletics Club member Alyssa Benbow was the biggest winner of the weekend, adding to her two gold medals from week one with another two. READ MORE SPORT: She took out the women's under-16 javelin with a 39.56-metre throw. She backed that up with a 40.52-metre throw in the women's under-16 discus, a personal best. Benbow's Eureka teammate, Caitlyn Sharp, also took home two gold medals. She claimed the women's AMB javelin with a throw of 19.35 metres. She backed that up by winning the women's AMB long jump with a 4.71-metre jump. Sharp also won silver in the women's open AMB shot put with an 8.29-metre effort. Daisy Sudholz rounded out the gold medals for Eureka by claiming the women's under-17 3000 metres. She finished in 9.58.67m, almost 43 seconds faster than Matilda L'Estrange in second-place. The result made it two gold medals for Sudholz across the two weekends, also taking out the women's under-17 1500 metres. Wendouree Athletic Club's Zac Grainger took out the men's under-17 400-metre hurdles, adding to his men's under-17 steeplechase gold last weekend He finished in a time of 59.17s. Archie Caldow was the second Wendouree gold medalist, winning the men's under-17 800 metres in a time of 1.56.32m. The win was Caldow's second gold medal, after he took out the men's under-17 1500 metres in week one. Ballarat Harriers Athletics Club's Grace Kelly rounded out the winners, claiming the women's under-17 200-metre title in 26.20s. The win means Kelly has now completed the women's under-17 100-metre and 200-metre double. Across the weekend, eight gold medals, nine silver medals and seven bronze medals were won by Ballarat athletes. Across the entire Victorian Track and Field Championships, Ballarat athletes claimed 22 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 17 bronze medals. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

