Head of the Lake has come and gone for Ballarat schools, now they, along with local clubs, turn their attention to the State Championship Regatta this weekend on Lake Wendouree. The regatta is set to run across Saturday and Sunday, with all six schools and two rowing clubs set to compete in a range of events and divisions. READ MORE SPORT: Ballarat Clarendon College's girls' first crew will compete in the female under-21 coxed four and schoolgirls open division one. Clarendon's boys' first crew will compete in the corresponding male events. Ballarat Grammar School's boys' first crew won't defend their 2021 Head of the Lake, State Championships double, with the crew not entered in any coxed four events. They will enter two boats in the male under-19 double scull, however, George Follet and Charlie Savage competing in one and Will Clarke and Oliver Harris competing in another. Grammar's girls' first crew won't compete in the coxed four either, but will compete together in the female school open division one coxed quad scull. Ballarat High School has five crews entered across coxed four, coxed quad scull and eight boat events. St Patrick's College's boys' first crew will have a busy weekend, set to compete in the male under-21, school and A Grade coxed four events. Damascus College's girls' and boys' first crews will compete in the division two coxed four events, among others. Loreto College's girls' first crew will take their place in the female under-21 and school coxed four events. Ballarat City Rowing Club has entered into 27 events, ranging from single sculls to double sculls, to quad sculls and coxed fours, among others. Wendouree-Ballarat has entered into 18 events, the first being event 19, the female lightweight single scull which Kellie Egan will compete in. The Junior Boys State Championship Regatta will take place at NWSC Carrum on Sarturday. Ballarat Clarendon has entered into eight events. At the Junior Girls State Championship Regatta, Loreto led the Ballarat schools. It took home four gold medals, a silver and two bronze for a total of seven, ranking it third overall. Ballarat Grammar claimed a silver and two bronze medals. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/23edf9e7-eddf-4c54-ba13-913ecc05576c.JPG/r288_606_5281_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg