news, latest-news,

As the AFL season approaches, a handful of Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys draftees have received their first taste of practice match action. Essendon young gun Ben Hobbs featured for the Bombers in the final term against the Western Bulldogs, having an immediate impact around the ball. READ MORE SPORT: Bombers coach Ben Rutten told SEN Breakfast the former Rebels captain has impressed in his first pre-season. "He's physically more developed than some guys that come through in their first season," he said. "We've been really pleased with the way Ben's adapted to the AFL program. "The way he goes about his work, he's really professional, he's a driven young man and he wants to be the best he can be as quick as he can. "We love his attitude and we've been really, really pleased with what we've seen from him so far. I think he certainly has the capacity to play some AFL footy this season that's for sure." Essendon takes on St Kilda on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium from 7:10pm, former Rebel Nick Hind to face his old side. Number nine pick Josh Gibcus featured for Richmond against Geelong and impressed with a handful of intercept marks. Gibcus was tasked with assisting the Tigers backline in slowing down the Cats star key forwards Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron. The Tigers will face Hawthorn at Devonport Oval on Saturday from 1:10pm. Former Sunbury star Lachlan Bramble won't feature for Hawthorn against the Tigers or in round one. Scans after the Hawks pre-season clash with Collingwood revealed he has a stress fracture in his foot. Sam Butler remains injury free after donning the brown and gold jumper for the first time against the Pies. Kai Lohmann and the Brisbane Lions have made their way to Victoria due to the floods in Queensland. After defeating Adelaide last wee, the side is set to face the Western Bulldogs tonight in a rematch of last year's semi-final, a game the Dogs prevailed in by one point. The game at Marvel Stadium kicks off at 7:20pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/011231b7-e4e6-4c55-ac08-4a8cfba5c85b.jpg/r0_351_2400_1707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg