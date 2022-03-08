news, latest-news,

An 18-year-old who allegedly committed two armed robberies told his lawyer his first nights in adult custody have been a "wake-up call", as he seeks bail. Jermaine Smith-Proctor faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday for a bail application hearing, charged with armed robbery, possessing a controlled weapon, and handling stolen items. It's alleged Smith-Proctor attended a service station on Learmonth Road in Wendouree about 5.15am on Saturday, March 5, producing a 20cm knife and demanding cigarettes from the attendant - he allegedly told the attendant "I don't want to hurt you, but if you don't give me (cigarettes) I can do whatever". CCTV allegedly shows him fleeing the scene, dropping cigarette packets - using the footage, police were able to identify him, and attended the address to which he'd been bailed in December. Smith-Proctor was not home, but police allegedly found laptops with Forest Street Primary School stickers on them, believed to be stolen, in his room. Police then found Smith-Proctor at an associate's house, where they also found clothing that matched the CCTV footage. He was arrested, and was then also charged with several other offences, including a second alleged armed robbery at the Rumerz Tavern bottleshop in January. Police allege he was one of four co-offenders, who produced a knife when the attendant tried to retrieve stolen bottles of liquor. Smith-Proctor and a co-accused allegedly chased the attendant behind the counter, and damaged a door lock trying to get to him. He's also alleged to have been involved with a shop theft at Stockland Wendouree in January, and was on bail for allegedly escaping custody and resisting police. Police told the court they held fears Smith-Proctor would continue to offend if bailed again, and potentially interfere with witnesses, as the proposed bail address is in Wendouree. IN THE NEWS Defence lawyer Omar Shabaneh said it was his client's first time in adult custody, which had been a "significant wake-up call", and that "very strict" bail conditions could address any risks of reoffending, noting the long delay Smith-Proctor would face in custody waiting for a further hearing if bail was refused. He called Smith-Proctor's foster father, who gave an assurance to the court and proposed a surety to follow any bail conditions and immediately report to police if there were any breaches. The matter was stood down so Smith-Proctor could be assessed for supervised bail by Youth Justice, and will return for a verdict from Magistrate Lance Martin on Wednesday.

