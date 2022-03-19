news, latest-news,

Central ward councillor Samantha McIntosh has launched a last-ditch effort to stop the Lake Wendouree link lighting project from going ahead, announcing she will put forward a rescission motion at Wednesday night's council meeting. The project was believed to have seen a council chamber for the last time at last month's meeting when councillors voted six to three to award the $2.2 million contract to Bendigo-based De Araugo and Lea Electrical Contractors to construct the lights. The project will see 225 five-metre-tall light poles installed around the six-kilometre Steve Moneghetti Track, and another seven along Morrison Street, allowing walkers, runners and all lake users to utilise the iconic location earlier in the morning and later in the evening. READ MORE: Lighting up the track was first identified as a council priority in the Lake Wendouree Master Plan that was endorsed by council in 2015 with consultation as part of the master plan showing mass support for the project. The consultation showed 81.7 per cent of 1800 respondents were in favour of installing lights around Lake Wendouree. The project then received further bipartisan support during the 2018 state election campaign with both Labor and the Liberal-National coalition committing to funding the lakeside lighting. Following the commitments, and subsequent state government funding of the project, trial lights were installed along a short section of the track in 2018. The project then received a heritage permit from Heritage Victoria in September 2021 before being granted a planning permit by Ballarat councillors following a five to three vote. While Cr McIntosh remains a staunch opponent to the installation of the light poles, she has said she supports lighting the lake but from a ground level source. However, council officers have said a bollard lighting system would require three times as many lights, cost significantly more than the light poles and would be prone to vandalism while in-ground lights would not meet Australian standards. IN OTHER NEWS: Council awarded the tender at last month's meeting following a mammoth 90-minute debate and a number of questions and submissions from the public. Objectors also protested at Lake Wendouree, requested an interim protection order from the Heritage Council of Victoria and even enlisted David Attenborough in their fight in the lead-up to last month's tender decision. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/51df7ea1-6a6d-4a2d-9517-b2c7343228a8.jpg/r0_233_4636_2852_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg