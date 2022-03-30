news, latest-news,

Victorian Senator Sarah Henderson said the 2022-23 federal budget will "deliver for Ballarat", while Ballarat MP Catherine King described it as "disappointing". Released by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night, the budget includes "targeted, temporary" cost-of-living support measures, like a cut to the fuel excise that will save drivers 22 cents a litre, and big spending on infrastructure, including billions for new freight terminals in Melbourne. In Ballarat, money will go towards Sunraysia Highway upgrades, and the region is expected to share in telecommunications and housing funding. READ MORE: Senator Henderson said in a statement there will also be continued investment in skills, particularly to attract new tradies. "One of the highlights of the Morrison Government's Budget is the very major support for the regions. With more people moving to regional Victoria, there's record support for people buying their own home and housing affordability," she said. "More tax relief for small businesses which invest in new technology and skills will build resilience and jobs growth for Australia's 3.6 million small businesses." Ms King noted Labor's commitment to upgrade the Sebastopol Senior Citizens Centre was not matched by the Coalition. "There's nothing specific that Ballarat, Hepburn, Golden Plains, the Committee for Ballarat were asking for," she said. "It's great the government has discovered some of the regions in the country, but the way they neglect us when it comes to infrastructure is really disappointing." IN THE NEWS The federal election, which must be held by May 21, is expected to be called within the next week. Ms King, standing for the ALP, and the United Australia Party's Terri Pryce-Smith have put their hats in the ring, with more candidates expected to be announced this week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/7d7c6947-df13-4bf3-83dc-8ddeef30e839.png/r7_6_3257_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg