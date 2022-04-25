news, latest-news,

Ballarat is sweating on the fitness of gun small-forward Andrew Hooper after he was forced from the field in the Swans' 91-point rout over Melton South. The former Western Bulldog's game ended midway through the second quarter after complaints of a tight hamstring. Hooper has battled with hamstring issues in the past, and they limited him to just five games last year. The 31-year-old was the Swans' leading goalkicker last season and has started the new campaign in similar form, kicking five goals across the first two rounds. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: Ballarat coach Joe Carmody told The Courier the club would take a cautious approach with Hooper throughout the week and was not likely to make a call on his selection until training on Thursday night. Swans utility Austin McPherson is likely to miss the round three match against North Ballarat after suffering suspected ligament damage in his knee at the weekend. Paddy Simpson and Lawson Prendergast were others to pick up knocks against Melton South, both rolling their ankles badly, but Carmody expected the pair to be fit for selection. Forward Jake Dunne is nearing a return, having suffered a soft tissue injury late in pre-season. Dunne kicked eight goals in his four games for the Swans last season. Ballarat heads to Mars Stadium on Saturday looking to hand North Ballarat its first loss of the season. The Swans have not won away against the Roosters since 2010.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/53fa02ab-ce92-4824-8f8a-25681adc972e.jpg/r978_790_3114_1997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg