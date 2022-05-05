news, latest-news,

North Ballarat will welcome back VFL-aligned stars Josh Chatfield and Sam Glover as it looks to recover from its first loss in a year. Chatfield (Footscray) and Glover (Collingwood) have been mainstays for their respective VFL sides, but scheduled byes will allow the pair to return for a mammoth Ballarat Football Netball League clash against reigning premier East Point. Chatfield was the Roosters' leading goalkicker last season, bagging 21 majors from eight games to help him earn a deal with Footscray in the summer. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: The forward has played all six games so far this VFL season for a return of five goals. "The good thing about (Chatfield) is that he really loves his teammates and the club," North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney said. "(Chatfield and Glover) really enjoy playing at North Ballarat. They love the environment. "Sometimes, when you come back from the level they're at, it can be a bit more relaxing, and you can really enjoy playing the game." Glover, a handy swingman, has kicked four goals in his four games for the Pies this year. The VFL pair's return will add welcome class to a young group that has had its fair share of injuries early in the season. Captain Simon McCartin was managed for the loss to Ballarat, Brock Leonard hasn't played yet this season, while Joe Symons has missed the past two games. "Most games, we've probably had three or four frontline mids unavailable. But, the positive of that is that it's given other people opportunities," McCartney said. "Younger players have had to fill in the void a little bit, and that's good for their development." North Ballarat was a 25-point victor when it played East Point last year on the back of a Josh Chatfield four-goal haul.

