Sebastopol finds itself in a growing injury crisis, with the reigning Henderson Medallist one of six top-line players forced to watch from the sidelines. Lachlan Cassidy will miss 10-12 weeks after tearing his hamstring off the bone, placing the rest of his Ballarat Football Netball League season in serious doubt. Cassidy missed the Burra's season-opener with a slight hamstring complaint but returned in round two to re-state his claim as one of the league's premier midfielders, collecting 28 disposals,12 marks and 10 tackles in a four-goal win against East Point. The Burra's midfield is further decimated by a soft tissue injury to young gun Jack Bambury though scans brought some reprieve. Bambury is only expected to miss one-to-two weeks after picking up the injury during his side's loss to Redan. Jai Harvey's return from injury only lasted one game after the onballer broke his foot at the weekend. Harvey missed most of last season after breaking the opposite foot. IN OTHER BFNL NEWS: Daniel Widgery (back), a first-choice midfielder, and Riley O'Keefe (dislocated shoulder), a key defender, are others unavailable for the Burra. "What do you do, you can cry about it or try and be optimistic. It creates opportunities for others, so that's what we've got to look at," coach Michael Searl said. The Burra take on Lake Wendouree this weekend, another side that's raised more questions than answers after a patchy 1-2 start to the season. Sebastopol's round two win against East Point was book-ended by two sub-par performances, leaving Searl demanding more. "We want to rectify what we saw as below-par efforts in two of our games. Against East Point, the indicators of our pressure and our tackling were at a level we see as a mark and being a strong contributor to the result," he said. "Whereas against Darley and Redan, those levels of effort were lower, and therefore we got the result we probably deserved. "We need to make a significant change to our mindset and our approach with our effort because at the moment, they're not where they need to be." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

