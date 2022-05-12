It's a top-of-the-table showdown with plenty on offer.
Melton, the Ballarat Football Netball League's only unbeaten team, makes the trip up the highway for the first time this season.
The last time they won in Ballarat was August, 2019.
Its opponent, Ballarat, is the competition's form team, twice coming from behind to sit proudly second with a 3-1 record.
History favours the visitors, winning six of the past seven meetings, four of which came on the Swans' home turf.
But, this is a different Swans outfit, unshackled by belief.
"(Melton) is a really good side," Ballarat coach Joe Carmody said.
"They've got really good players in terms of the talls and their midfield.
"(The past two weeks) just gives us confidence that we're going to have a really good crack against probably the best team in the competition," the Swans coach said.
One of the talls Carmody speaks of is Mark Orr, who has made a triumphant return to the club after a brief stint overseas.
Orr is coming off a great showing against Darley where he had 33 hitouts, two goals, and four intercept marks.
His quality threatens to expose a small area of weakness for the hosts with Ballarat's first-choice ruck Marcus Powling still sidelined by a hamstring injury.
Mitchell McGrath ably deputised against Redan but will lose some of his support with Bailey Van de Heuvel returning to the VFL.
Orr's dominance has flow-on effects, giving Melton's star-studded midfield first use more often than not.
Leading the pack is Jack Walker, last season's runner-up in the Henderson Medal count. Walker finished with 47 touches at 72 per cent efficiency, 11 clearances, 10 inside 50s and a goal in the win against Darley.
The Bloods' engine room is only likely to get better with gun recruit Daniel O'Leary a 50-50 chance to make his debut against the Swans and Billy Crofts free to play with Geelong's bye in the VFL.
However, Ballarat's midfield won't roll over, evident in the second-half turnaround last weekend.
Aiden Domic has proved a point of difference playing on a wing and will pose a big test for the Bloods who have the worst tackling record in the league.
The Swans also boast one of the best forward 50 tackling records, averaging 14 a game, which will challenge Melton's ball-players along the half-back line.
BALLARAT V MELTON
at Alfredton Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 9, 2021 - Melton 7.9 (51) d Ballarat 6.8 (44)
SWANS: A win against North Ballarat piqued interest but a positive result against Melton would truly force the league to pay attention to the young Swans. Crucial for Joe Carmody will be finding ways to combat Mark Orr in the ruck without the injured Marcus Powling. Orr is averaging 30 hitouts a game, giving an elite midfield first use.
BLOODS: It's a first trip up the highway this season for the Bloods, but they got to a happy hunting ground having won at Alfredton in four of their past five visits. The visitors' outside runners won't be granted as much freedom with Aiden Domic a dominant defender on the Swans' wing. Leading goalkicker Ryan Carter may also see Josh Gibson swing back in defence to line up on him.
PREDICTION: Melton
DARLEY V SUNBURY
at Darley Park, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 1, 2021 - Sunbury 14.15 (99) d Darley 11.4 (70)
DEVILS: Darley has the perfect chance to rebound from a deflating loss when the winless Lions come to town. The match-up between Devils spearhead Nick Rodda and Sunbury defender Tyson Lever looms as one of the season's most exciting. Thankfully for the Devils, there are plenty of goalkicking options should Rodda be defended out of the game.n
LIONS: It's not going to be easy, but a win against Darley would almost atone for the Lions' first three losses. Key for Travis Hodgson will be stopping ball-magnet Brett Bewley. There's plenty of young quick Lions cubs who could take on a tagging job, but an overly-defensive approach could negate any midfield equality in the form of star Daniel Toman.
PREDICTION: Darley
MELTON SOUTH V EAST POINT
at Melton Rec Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 10, 2021 - East Point 26.10 (166) d Melton South 13.4 (82)
PANTHERS: If there was ever the chance for the Panthers to spring a surprise it would be this weekend. Melton South is high on confidence on after a first win and will be bolstered by two of its best, Billy Lloyd and Ben Casley. However, a midfield packed with players under 20 will have a big challenge against a former AFL player and the Johnston brothers.
ROOS: East Point needs a win with a run of tough matches on the horizon. Jacob Brown's return from injury is massive boost as the Roos prepare to combat Dylan Conway, who's return to the forward line after a brief midfield foray. The Roos will enjoy dominance in the midfield but will need a better finishing product. East Point has one of the league's worst scoring efficiencies, 48 per cent.
PREDICTION: East Point
REDAN V BACCHUS MARSH
at City Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LIONS: The young Lions may have lost last weekend but showed plenty of promise with their contest around the ball. The biggest challenge this weekend will be in defence. Redan gives up size to the Cobras' big three, Rex Hickman, Jake Owen, and Aaron Willitts, so will have to find ways to limit the visitors' forward 50 entries.
COBRAS: It's a big trip for the Cobras, but one that brings happy memories. Tom German's men limited Redan to one goal last season in a first win at City Oval in over a decade. The Cobras' midfield will have to find ways to keep Cooper Craig-Peters quiet, with the young gun topping the league in clearances and tackles.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
SEBASTOPOL V NORTH BALLARAT
at Marty Busch Reserve, Saturday, 2:15pm
BURRA: This looms as a game that could offer a gauge on Sebastopol's season. If an injury-ravaged Burra can hold their own against the power of North Ballarat, all might not be lost. Chase Dummett is coming off a mammoth game but will need greater support in the midfield with the Roosters expected to welcome back captain Simon McCartin and Riley Polkinghorne.
ROOSTERS: The cavalry is back for North Ballarat, offsetting the injuries from an arm-wrestle against East Point last weekend. Sam Glover and Josh Chatfield's return to the VFL will see the Roosters needing to find a new target in attack. Jack Riding (seven goals) has impressed but may be asked to play a defensive role on Tony Lockyer.
PREDICTION: North Ballarat
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
