Ballarat myositis sufferers come together in tough times

By Malvika Hemanth
May 13 2022 - 12:00am
ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES: President of the Myositis Association of Australia, Christine Lowe and sufferer Ken Koenig. Photo: Adam Trafford.

Grappling with disease is debilitating enough. Throw in the inability to attain a diagnosis for unexplained falls, muscle weakness and extreme fatigue is even more terrifying. However, sadly a reality for those suffering with myositis.

