Decision on proposed townhouse development in Park Street, Wendouree, delayed

By Maeve McGregor
May 14 2022 - 3:00am
Delayed: Artist impression of proposed development

For the second time in the space of a month, a decision on a proposed infill development bordering Lake Wendouree has been deferred to another day.

