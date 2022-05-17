The Courier
Home/News/Federal Election

Federal election 2022: Ballarat candidates avoid big spending on Facebook ads

By Alex Ford
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signs outside the Ballarat Showgrounds pre-polling site this week. Picture: Luke Hemer

Data from social media giants reveal online advertising spending in Ballarat from candidates is remarkably low compared to heavyweights in marginal seats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.