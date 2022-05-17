The Courier

IDAHOBIT 2022: young people still facing 'their own mountain' in Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Anne Tudor and Paige Thomas prepare to raise the rainbow flag outside Ballarat Town Hall to mark IDAHOBIT, celebrating diversity and challenging the community to end discrimination of LGBTIQA+ people. Picture: Lachlan Bence

In the "early days", Anne Tudor says it was common practice to avoid pronouns and personalising any stories about her partner - even when answering what she had been up to at the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.