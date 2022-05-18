PIN-UP potentials are dolling up and fine-tuning their routines to put vintage vibes without the vintage values on show for Ballarat Heritage Festival this weekend.
Victorian Pin-Up Pageant director Tracey Spencer, from Lana-Rose fashion and Events, said Heritage Festival was a great fit for the competition which offered fun fashion, such as rockabilly and vintage-driven glamour-billy.
Advertisement
We're about celebrating fashion and music from the era but not the cultural norms from the '50s.- Tracey Spencer
"We're about celebrating fashion and music from the era but not the cultural norms from the '50s," Ms Spencer said.
"We're big on promoting inclusivity - we've done that from the start and used to get a brow beating for it but it's really popular now. No matter the background of the entrant, we've stuck to our guns and celebrate all bodies - all abilities, identities and ethnicities.
"I love Ballarat Heritage Festival, it's always been a big favourite of mine. We can celebrate the city's sustainable heritage building and it's a great promotion of Ballarat - Ballarat does vintage so well."
IN OTHER NEWS
Pin-up was a popular feature in the now-defunct Ballarat Beat Rockabilly Festival. This is the competition's second year as part of Ballarat Heritage Festival.
Emerging from pandemic conditions, the Ballarat-based Victorian Pin-Up Pageant is starting to expand with a foray into Parkes' Elvis festival for a New South Wales title last month . Winners from the past two years have the chance to compete for Australasian crows in New Zealand later this year.
Categories on show in Ballarat this weekend also include geek-a-billy, which tends to be DC Comics and Harry Potter-inspired, the punk and gothic flair of psycho-billy and teamwork in couple-billy.
The Sugar Showgirls' family-friendly burlesque and cabaret act will add extra vintage vibes and music to the event.
Victorian Pin-Up pageant action is at Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute on Saturday from noon.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.