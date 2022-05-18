The Courier

This Place: a bold, moving show of a Ballarat Indigenous artist's final works

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 18 2022 - 2:00am, first published 12:00am
EVOLVING STORY: Josh Muir's FED SQ. Picture: courtesy &Gallery
  • A warning to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples, this story below contains the name and image of a deceased person.

BOLD and bright in the heart of Melbourne stands Ballarat Indigenous street artist Josh Muir's final series of work: FED SQ, large letters showing the evolving story of place in Federation Square.

