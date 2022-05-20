Big step towards culture: Bulldogs bring Nallei Jerring to Ballarat Koori youth

WESTERN Bulldogs are set to launch Nallei Jerring in Ballarat, expanding the Koori youth leadership program out of club's Footscray base for the first time in almost 10 years.
The shift follows an influx of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Ballarat and Melton signing up for the program, wanting to connect and learn more about culture, last year when Nallei Jerring went online amid lockdowns.
Ballarat participants included 14-year-old Tyler Somerville, a Parperloihener man from the Palawa nation, who wanted to explore more about Aboriginal history and culture.
"At first I thought it would be a cool opportunity to learn about my history and have a bit of fun. I learned about my history throughout (the program) and about leadership and speaking up," Tyler said.
"Some (participants) don't know about their background until they do the program, and it helps open up awareness about their background."
A similar Indigenous program via a rival football club was how Western Bulldogs Community Foundation diversity and youth officer Marayne Muller took her "first major steps towards culture".
Pretty much for a lot of young people Aboriginal and leadership as a concept can be overwhelming...It takes courage for a young person to step on a journey in leadership, to believe.- Marayne Muller
Ms Muller, a Palawa/Wiradjuri woman, said impacts from the Stolen Generation meant she was limited in her knowledge about Aboriginal history and culture. She said programs like Nallei Jerring were a safe place for young people to learn and support each other.
"Pretty much for a lot of young people Aboriginal and leadership as a concept can be overwhelming," Ms Muller said.
"They might be at the start of their journey or were brought up in culture. We want to help build the strongest and best version of themselves.
"...It takes courage for a young person to step on a journey in leadership, to believe. Once they've stepped on that journey, they won't be looking back.
"Young people don't often realise how many people support them - there are amazing role models who do believe in them."
Nallei Jerring is part of Western Bulldogs Community Foundation's suite of non-football programs, which in Ballarat include Sons of the West men's health program, sister offering Daughters of the West, youth leadership and the Ballarat-exclusive Bulldogs Read to promote children's literacy.
Tyler is also involved in the Bulldogs' youth leadership program with fellow young leadership.
Nallei Jerring is for Indigenous boys and girls aged 13-15. The four-month program explores topics such as mental health, teamwork, resilience, employment and gender equity. Practical elements allow participants to connect to Country in excursions, camps and sport experiences.
"It's important to show clubs have a connection to their community...It's about a brand and a passion and shows community the club believes in them," Ms Muller said.
Western Bulldogs' AFL team will host Gold Coast Suns as part of Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs men's guernsey is this year based on the family story of 200-plus gamer Lindsay Gilbee and the Boandik people of South Australia.
Western Bulldogs v Gold Coast Suns action at Mars Stadium start Saturday, 1.45pm.
Details on Nallei Jerring in Ballarat westernbulldogs.com.au/foundation.
