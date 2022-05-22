Plans for the future of Daylesford Hospital have been released after locals raised more than $100,000 to fund a masterplan to ensure the 160-year-old hospital is modernised to continue servicing the health needs of the region.
The hospital's heritage buildings will be preserved and new buildings constructed to meet the demands of a modern health service.
Advertisement
Included in the master plan works, which are estimated to cost about $40 million, is renovated, upgraded and expanded aged care, new wards, increased space for dialysis, shared rooms replaced with single rooms, improved disability access and new community health facilities.
There will also be open spaces for the community, and secure open spaces for patients.
The hospital, built in 1861, has been upgraded several times but not in the past 20 years.
Last year the state government pledged $4.5 million to upgrade the operating theatres and sterilizing areas.
Community members formed the Daylesford Hospital Upgrade Appeal committee in 2021 to drive a campaign to ensure the future viability of the hospital by raising the funds needed to draw up the masterplan. Their original goal to raise $100,000 in about five months was smashed when they reached the target within eight weeks.
Committee chair Cr Lesley Hewitt said the hospital was in desperate need of upgrades to ensure it could care for the growing and ageing community of Daylesford and surrounds in to the future.
"The Daylesford and surrounding residents need access to local health care now, and into the future. Access to modern health facilities shouldn't be determined by postcode, all Victorians should have up-to-date facilities," Cr Hewitt said.
"It is essential that we act today to protect the future of the Daylesford Hospital and thus the health and wellbeing of our family, friends and neighbours."
The release of the masterplan coincides with the Daylesford Hospital 160 Year Celebration and Masterplan Presentation exhibition on display at the Daylesford Historical Society in Vincent St from 10am to 2pm daily for a week from May 22.
"It's fascinating because it's got all the different stages of the hospital and shots showing the whole town has been involved in fundraising over the years," Cr Hewitt said.
"It's fabulous to see how it used to be and what the community used to do which I guess we are replicating a bit."
IN OTHER NEWS
The next step is to campaign hard in the lead-up to the Victorian state election in November to get both Labor and Liberals to commit to funding the redevelopment.
Central Highlands Rural Health chief executive Maree Cuddihy said the community placed great importance on respecting the history of the site while modernising it for the future.
Advertisement
"We are very grateful to all those who contributed their ideas and feedback during our community consultation process. We are also extremely thankful for the $100,000 that has been raised by the local community to fund the roadmap for the future.
"The masterplan includes a physical assessment of the condition of the existing buildings and engineering infrastructure, a review of the services we have been providing, and those that might be important in the future."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.