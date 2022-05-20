The Courier

State government's cash splash for new Ballarat gin joint

By Alex Ford
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:38am, first published 7:00am
State Tourism Minister Martin Pakula finishes off a gin and tonic with Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and venue owner Brian Taylor at Roy Hammond on Friday. Picture: Luke Hemer

The proposed gin distillery on Armstrong Street has received a $450,000 boost from the state government to help create a craft beverage hub in Ballarat.

