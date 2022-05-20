The proposed gin distillery on Armstrong Street has received a $450,000 boost from the state government to help create a craft beverage hub in Ballarat.
The as-yet-unnamed venue, in a former antiques shop along the buzzing Armstrong Street hospitality street, is under construction.
Owner Brian Taylor also owns nearby Hop Temple, Roy Hammond, and Aunty Jacks, which also received $750,000 in state government funding in 2018 to create a "craft beer centre of excellence" - since opening last year, the in-house craft brewery has received several industry awards.
Mr Taylor said the new gin venue had an ambitious aim.
"It's all about upskilling and educating the hospitality industry, also the drinks industry, so there'll be more to it than just courses - agribusiness, agri-trails, growing the drink industry as a whole in the region," he said.
"We want Ballarat to be a destination for beer and spirits - gin, whiskey, wine, beer, we're in a food bowl and we need to promote this."
The new venue will again partner with Federation University for educational courses, from entry-level experiences to diploma-level.
The extra money is coming from the state government's Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund - Tourism Minister Martin Pakula said it would help make Ballarat a "hub" for distilled spirits, following state government support for another distillery at the train station's Goods Shed, and the booming Kilderkin Distillery, which recently opened its new premises in Mount Pleasant.
"I think what it demonstrates is when you've got really good ideas with local community support and an ability to attract tourists to the region, that's the sort of investment these funds are able to support," he said.
"It's not the only project in the region to be supported, but there's a clear and demonstrable desire from Victorians, which we've seen in the last few years, to get around the regions and to have food and beverage experiences."
Mr Taylor said the venue had "no name yet", but was on track to open early next year.
"It'll be a fully operational venue, it'll be a full immersion into education and flavours and tastes," he said.
