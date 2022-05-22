With strong ties to the community, one of Sharp Accounting's employees is well on his way to meeting his $10,000 fundraising goal.
Ewen Fletcher, former Ballarat Foundation treasurer, is preparing a cha cha with dance partner Vanessa Powell for the Ballarat Foundation's Dancing With Our Stars competition.
Advertisement
Despite a few bumps in the road, including recovering from COVID-19, he says he has enjoyed the process.
"(Contracting COVID-19) put me back a bit. But it has been really good," Mr Fletcher said.
He said after some time away he found his endurance had dropped off.
But now he is feeling back to normal.
IN THE NEWS:
"(Dance Studio Ballarat owner) Shelley Ross is a great instructor and Vanessa is quite a patient dance partner, so that helps."
After being on the board of the foundation, Mr Fletcher felt like he could not say 'no' when asked to participate.
"They are close to my heart with what they do here for the community," he said.
"Having known beforehand what works they do, and the diverse work they do in the community, it was an easy decision to say 'yes'."
Mr Fletcher has spent a lot of time speaking to businesses as he secures funding for the foundation.
"That is all going well, I think I'm 75 per cent of the way there which I am pretty stoked with," he said.
Mr Fletcher has found there has been a mixture of businesses that are aware of the foundation and some who are not up to date with all the work they do.
DANCING INSPIRATION:
"It is good to raise the profile." he said.
The dance side of things have been a new challenge for Mr Fletcher.
Advertisement
But he said he was "absolutely loving it."
He has all of the steps down for the moment and is now working on taking the dance to the next level.
Mr Fletcher said he was working on all of the small details.
"They are what sort of make the dance, so getting those is important."
Mr Fletcher said he had found a new appreciation for some of the complexities involved.
"Everything you are putting together," he said.
Advertisement
"Not just the actual routine but also the small movements.
"What you need to do with your body, that side of things."
To donate visit ballaratfoundation.org.au
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.