The Courier

Salty Theatre spreads its wings set up base in Ballarat and bring Top Gun! The Musical to Ballarat Mining Exchange

MS
By Michelle Smith
May 24 2022 - 1:00am
DRAMA: Salty Theatre's production of Top Gun! The Musical with Robbie Smith (Maverick) Belinda Jenkin (Goose). Picture: Ben Fon

Ballarat Mining Exchange will be transformed in to an aircraft hangar that will launch a new theatrical show - and a new Ballarat theatre company offering training courses and professional work - later this year.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

