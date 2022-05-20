The Courier

Students from St Alipius Parish School have learnt about governments, democracy and voting

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated May 20 2022 - 9:44am, first published 8:30am
VOTING: St Alipius Parish School students Casper, Charlie, Leni and Winnie with their democracy sausages. Scan the QR code to see Ballarat's voting booths and sausage sizzles. Picture: Luke Hemer.

These St Alipius pupils may not be voting for another seven years but they know all about the process, including the most important part: democracy sausages.

