These St Alipius pupils may not be voting for another seven years but they know all about the process, including the most important part: democracy sausages.
"We have been learning about democracy, what it is like to vote, all the different types of governments and parties that are running for prime minister," grade five pupil Winnie said.
Advertisement
The pupils learnt about government laws, rules and policies in Australia and across the world.
IN THE NEWS:
In teacher Kathryn Lynn's class, groups were designated different continents.
"We learnt how that continent works and we learnt all about how their government runs," Leni, another pupil said.
"There were so many different things about the world that we had no clue about.
"My table's continent was Africa, I learned there are 54 countries there, which I had no clue about."
Ms Lynn said the children had really been motivated, self-driven and engaged.
"They have been able to replicate what is happening in real life in their fictional world," she said. "They were developing contracts and getting so engaged to the point where the bell went to recess and they were still going on with their learning."
She said some of her pupils did not want to leave the classroom to go to recess.
"It has been really motivating. As a teacher that gives you so much passion to be able to see them enjoying their learning," Ms Lynn said.
On Friday the pupils also had the opportunity to practice voting.
"We even had a teacher saying things like, 'what's your name?'," Charlie said.
Their lessons lined-up perfectly with the federal election.
"We could not have planned it better," Ms Lynn said. "If you are learning about the real world, naturally there will be links no matter what."
St Alipius will raise money for the Ballarat Winter Appeal with a cake stand, breakfast rolls and sausage sizzle on Saturday.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.