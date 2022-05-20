A woman fled the scene of a stabbing at a carpark at Stockland Wendouree on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene on the western side of the shopping centre about 2.50pm, after reports of an altercation between two women.
Advertisement
One of those women, in her 30s, suffered a laceration to her face.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other woman left the scene and is yet to be found by police and detectives.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.