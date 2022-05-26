'I thought she was going to pass away': Concert bystanders step in to help

Most people don't expect a pleasant evening at a concert to turn into a terrifying medical emergency.
But when it does there is nothing more reassuring than having a community willing to step in and help.
Advertisement
When 73-year-old Joy Moore collapsed on Saturday night, two well-placed bystanders did not hesitate to spring into action.
A nurse and police officer were off-duty, sitting in rows nearby Joy and her husband David at the Human Nature show in Wendouree when the incident happened.
"I sat down and we started watching the show and I became very hot and just really unwell. I tapped Dave on the leg and said, 'I don't feel well', and that's all I remember after that," Joy said.
Joy was suffering a vasovagal episode - a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure - causing her to lose consciousness.
"I thought she was going to pass away," David said.
"When she passed out she fell forward, so I lifted her chin up to open her airways because she was making these funny gurgling noises."
Thankfully there are no continuing health problems from such an episode, and it likely occurred as a result of the large pub dinner Joy ate before going into the concert.
"The nurse was there very quickly, she spotted Joy and stepped in and said 'I'm a nurse, let me help you', and then all of a sudden a young woman in the row behind said 'I'm a police officer, let me help', and she's climbed over the seat," David said.
"I was oblivious of anybody around me, I was lifting Joy's neck and head up, talking to her just saying 'Joy, Joy'."
IN THE NEWS:
The pair calmly took charge, ordering an usher to phone an ambulance and carrying Joy to the foyer, with the nurse talking to emergency on the phone, relaying information and taking instructions until further help arrived.
The incident brings into focus the benefit of first aid knowledge, something St John Ambulance chief executive Gordon Botwright said was important for all.
"First Aid Training is more important now than ever due to the impact of the pandemic - everyday people need to be ready to provide first aid due to the strain on the healthcare system," Mr Botwright said.
According to St John Ambulance Australia, 64 per cent of Australians did not have the knowledge or confidence to respond with immediate aid in their most recent first aid incident.
"Sadly 38 per cent of Australians have put off first aid training during the pandemic, however 90 per cent agree it is important to get more people into first aid or CPR training," Mr Botwright said.
"First aid training can be done in person or 100 per cent online from home at the moment, leaving no excuse not to learn first aid."
Advertisement
Amid the drama, The Moores did not get the heroes' names.
"I don't know what I would have done or how I would have coped without the two young women who stepped in," David said.
Joy's message to the pair is one of gratitude.
"I would just like to thank them very much for their help, because I know that they have an awful job sometimes," Joy said.
"If it hadn't been for them I think things might have gone a bit different."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.