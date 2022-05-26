The Courier

'I thought she was going to pass away': Concert bystanders step in to help

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMUNITY: Joy and David Moore want to thank the two bystanders that came to their aid on Saturday night.

Most people don't expect a pleasant evening at a concert to turn into a terrifying medical emergency.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.