MOVING into a Ballarat space is a responsibility clinical psychologists Veronica Johnston and Melissa Van Styn approach with deep consideration.
They know there is a huge backlog of people waiting to see a psychologist in Ballarat while at the same time, they hope to help reach out to workplaces and schools. They can feel widespread frustrations and reactive behaviours in adjusting to a COVID-normal after two years predominantly spent in the home and want to help give people the tools to navigate this.
Both Dr Johnston and Ms Van Styn also work in Bacchus Marsh where they experienced a spike in demand for consultations and a wait list ballooning to 200 people during the pandemic.
Ms Van Styn, who used to work for Ballarat Health Services, found the scenario was more acute in Ballarat with many clinics unable to field wait lists under pressures.
They will open Ballarat Psychology Clinic for face-to-face sessions on Monday with a team of 13 psychologists, mostly from within the community. The team will include provisional psychologists, who are completing their clinical masters at university, encouraging professionals to remain practising in the region.
"When we took on the name Ballarat Psychology Clinic, we did not do it lightly. We feel we have a responsibility to help nurture people who are starting their careers while also helping the community," Dr Johnston said.
"In Bacchus Marsh we have connections with schools where we supervise teachers and well-being staff to help students. We want to do this in Ballarat and also plan to help workplaces, health services and schools. We want to be as proactive as possible."
Dr Johnston said when looking at well-being in schools they had found widespread general frustrations. She said it was particularly hard for students in year seven where they were at a brand new school setting after two years' mostly devoid of developing social skills.
Loreto College drama teachers have this week told The Courier of the actions they have taken to help curb rising cases of social anxiety among students, who feared presenting or performing in front of peers. The school turned to specialised drama improvisation workshops for year eights to help change the pandemic-fuelled issue.
Dr Johnston said Loreto was far from alone.
"Then you think of hospital and health settings where workers have been in a high intensity setting for such a long time," Dr Johnston said.
"...You've already got mental health issues in society and you put the pandemic on top and this exacerbates everything - it can push people over the edge. In regional areas the lack of services for mental health is even more concerning."
Ballarat Psychology Clinic plans to form support groups, like managing depression or perinatal anxiety.
Clinical spots are available from June, call 0403 847 718 or email hello@ballaratpsychologyclinic.com.au.
