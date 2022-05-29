The Courier

Ballarat Psychology Clinic to open amid soaring mental health demand

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
May 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Ballarat Psychology Clinic directors Dr Veronica Johnston and Melissa Van Styn at their new site, the former Elysium Day Spa in Doveton Street. Picture: Luke Hemer

MOVING into a Ballarat space is a responsibility clinical psychologists Veronica Johnston and Melissa Van Styn approach with deep consideration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.