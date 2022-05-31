The Courier

Walking side-by-side in the march for Indigenous justice

By Maeve McGregor
May 31 2022 - 2:00am
Reconciliation Week: proud Yorta Yorta woman Rachel Muir raises the Indigenous flag with her two children Samuel and Samarah Zakkam. Photo: Luke Hemer

"Only 11 years before I was born," said proud Yorta Yorta woman Rachel Muir on Monday afternoon, "the '67 referendum made changes so that Aboriginals could be counted as citizens in their own country, instead of being classed as flora, fauna or plants and animals."

