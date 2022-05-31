The Ballarat region could be hit by strong winds and damaging wind gusts later on Tuesday and into Wednesday, as an icy blast sweeps across the state, possibly bringing snow to the city.
The Bureau of Metreology is forecasting strong winds averaging 40-60 km/h to develop over areas including Ballarat, Daylesford and Bacchus Marsh late on Tuesday before continuing into Wednesday morning.
Wind gusts of more than 90 km/h are also possible and severe weather warning has been issued as a result.
"The strongest gusts are likely to occur during Wednesday morning, and ease below warning thresholds around midday Wednesday." the warning said.
Ballarat is forecast for a top of just seven degrees on Tuesday. Showers and storms along with small hail is also possible, according to the Bureau of Metreology.
Wednesday will present similar conditions, with a top of nine degrees forecast.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
