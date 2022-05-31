The Courier

Severe weather warning for damaging winds issued for the Ballarat region

Updated May 31 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damaging winds are forecast for the Ballarat region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Picture: Kate Healy.

The Ballarat region could be hit by strong winds and damaging wind gusts later on Tuesday and into Wednesday, as an icy blast sweeps across the state, possibly bringing snow to the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.