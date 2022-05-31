The Courier

The state government announces Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee to provide casual workers a financial safety net if they fall sick

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:43am, first published 6:30am
BIG WIN: Casual chef at Federation University's Murnong cafe in Mount Helen, Louis Green hopes to take advantage of the Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee aimed at providing casual workers a financial safety net if they fall ill. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

As Ballarat anticipates an influx of flu cases this coming winter, coupled with soaring COVID-19 numbers, a new government initiative is hoping to help soften the blow casual workers face when it comes to deciding whether to sacrifice unpaid sick leave for much-needed wages.

