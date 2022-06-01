Holly Ellis wishes she had the support to be "out and proud" when she was in high school that the current generation of young LGBTIQ+ people have.
And it means the world to her that they no longer have to "hide or go through such difficulties because of something they can't change".
It's not long since the 24-year-old mental health, LGBTIQ+ and youth advocate left school but the pace of change and acceptance has changed rapidly.
But there is still a need for safe spaces for LGBTIQ+ young people to find support and services and Ms Ellis was on hand as Minister for Equality Martin Foley announced two LGBTIQ+ safe spaces to be created in western Victoria as part of a three-year trial.
The safe spaces will give young LGBTIQ+ people access to extra wellbeing support services which will have intergenerational and peer support programs, and physical safe space hubs that connect with specialised mental health and well-being supports.
"LGBTIQ+ young people need support because they are disproportionately isolated, disproportionately over-represented in all sorts of negative outcomes ... but given the opportunity to get together in a safe, welcoming space they thrive," Mr Foley said.
Mr Foley said $3.2 million funding was in response to a community-led proposal from local councils, mental health service providers and LGBTIQ+ organisations, that identified the need for further targeted LGBTIQ+ well-being support services in the region.
"I'm proud to grow up in an era where visibility is becoming more normalised and people feel more included," Ms Ellis said. "It wasn't that long ago when I was in high school and no one was out in that time ... so to see progress so rapidly change and develop it means the world to me. I see younger people be out and proud and I'm so happy for them and wish I had that kind of support when I was in high school.
"Support services like these tie in to not just social health but mental health and physical health. It doesn't exist in a silo, it affects the wider community and every aspect of a young person's journey."
It's fantastic to see the incredible, life-saving work happening across our rainbow sector. I thank the communities across western Victoria who came together to make a proposal that would support LGBTIQ+ young people- Todd Fernando
Ms Ellis said having support in Ballarat meant people did not have to travel to Melbourne for support.
"I know a lot of people who in the past have had to travel to places like Melbourne to find a safe space. It has become a kind of trope or myth that support is only available in the big cities and to have such support regionally it just means a lot because now people don't have to travel so far to get help they need."
Mr Foley also announced $700,000 of grants to 22 LGBTIQ+ organisations and groups, including $50,000 for Ballarat's LaNCE TV, as part of the LGBTIQ+ Organisational Development Grants program to allow groups to build on the work they do supporting their communities.
"We received funding through regional arts last year to start building a queer community online TV platform," said LaNCE TV's Lance DeBoyle.
"We have been working toward that, doing workshops in Ballarat and Warrnambool, and this grant will allow us to establish a board for this current project, gives us good governance in to the future and allows us to actually hold more space for the LGBTIQ+ community in regional Victoria."
LGBTQI+ commissioner Todd Fernando said the support and grants would help provide "life-saving work" for young LGBTIQ+ people.
"It's fantastic to see the incredible, life-saving work happening across our rainbow sector. I thank the communities across western Victoria who came together to make a proposal that would support LGBTIQ+ young people," he said.
"These grants will allow organisations to flourish and build their capacity to support the community and at the same time the establishment of safe spaces across the western region will increase participation of young LGBTIQ+ people, to affirm who they are and to live their life openly and freely."
