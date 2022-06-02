The Courier

'Rainbow tick' goal for Woodmans Hill Secondary College

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 2 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEETING: Woodmans Hill students Tilly Burke, Ruth Carter and teacher Rachael Silverman meet with LGBTIQ+ Commissioner Todd Fernando. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Woodmans Hill Secondary College has a rainbow tick in its sights with its goal to be a fully inclusive safe space for LGBTIQ+ students and every member of the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.