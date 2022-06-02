Woodmans Hill Secondary College has a rainbow tick in its sights with its goal to be a fully inclusive safe space for LGBTIQ+ students and every member of the community.
Members of the school's pride group, which was established last year, met with Victoria's LGBTIQ+ Commissioner Todd Fernando when he visited Ballarat on Wednesday.
Advertisement
"We set up our pride group last year in acknowledgement of the diversity and need for inclusion at our school," said principal Stephan Fields.
"We recognise we are at the start of our journey and we've got to aim for the rainbow tick for the school. It is important to students and families that we are a fully inclusive safe space for every member of the community, especially those students who might find it tougher because of people's perceptions."
The aspiration of being a rainbow tick school is to be able to educate ourselves and our community so our students feel safe- Stephan Fields
Mr Fields said support for students and families, the importance of teachers using correct pronouns, making sure toilets are safe spaces, and celebrating the uniqueness of every single student were vital steps toward full inclusion.
"It is really powerful to hear each of our students' unique stories and one of the things that came across when our students spoke to Todd (Fernando) is one of the things they feel about Woodmans Hill is that there's a high percentage of students who identify as LGBTQIA+ and therefore there's strength in that. I've got my own lived experience (as the parent of a non-binary child) and it was really powerful to hear students talk about their lived experience."
"The aspiration of being a rainbow tick school is to be able to educate ourselves and our community so our students feel safe."
Mr Fernando said many schools now had pride groups, something that would not have occurred even 10 years ago.
IN OTHER NEWS
"What we are seeing is decades of work coming together with young people so it's time we have significant investment in to protecting and affirming who it is that we are," he said.
"As commissioner, to hear those stories of people on the ground affirming themselves and saying to others you need to affirm me as well as being safe, welcoming and inclusive, it's incredible to witness the courage and leadership that young LGBTIQ+ people are showing and it gives us great hope that the future is rainbow bright."
Mr Fernando said even when formal pride groups did not exist, there were groups of young LGBTIQ+ people who hang out together, talked and planned about what support was needed.
"Young people are organised, they are thinking strategically about how to help not just themselves but the next generation coming up."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.