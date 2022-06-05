How a car named Bert helped Richard Nash recover from a stroke

Keeping busy restoring a car and a CBD building gave Richard Nash a purpose in the years after he suffered a stroke.
Aged just 43, Mr Nash was at work and got up to walk across the room ... only he never made it.
On morning in 2017, a blood-clot lodged in his neck, starving his brain of oxygen for a short period causing a stroke, and changing the rest of his life.
Within hours he was in the Royal Melbourne Hospital where surgeons removed part of his skull to allow his brain to swell, and during his recovery endured another brain operation and a heart operation.
He spent 10 days in intensive care at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and five weeks at St John of God Hospital in Ballarat for rehabilitation before he could return home.
While everyone's stroke journey is different, it's important for survivors to know that there is life after stroke. Every progression during recovery and rehabilitation, however big or small, is a milestone and should be celebrated- Sharon McGowan
But that was just the start of his recovery.
During the first 12 months after his stroke Mr Nash focussed on his health - getting better, getting stronger, being active and gradually returning to running and bike riding every day.
The second year though was about a car named Bert, and the renovation of a Mair Street building.
Cars had always been Mr Nash's passion and Bert, a rusty Mercedes Benz, gave him purpose and meaningful activity each day.
Although Mr Nash said Bert wasn't in too bad shape, he spent 250 hours restoring his pride and joy.
"Bert was in good nick when I bought him, but he's gone from good to really good or great now," he said.
"It gave me a purpose. When you're an active young person who has a stroke, you can lose your purpose. Restoring Bert made it easy to get up every day."
He also bought and restored a building on Mair Street, opposite GovHub.
"Bert, the building, and all of the people around me were the reason I recovered," Mr Nash said.
Mr Nash admits he is luckier than some stroke survivors to have come through the experience with little physical disability, but he tires easily and suffers chronic fatigue.
In the first couple of years I didn't think I'd get back to working full-time...having a stroke changed my life. Initially I hated it and wondered why it happened to me and now I'm thankful because it made me realise what's important- Richard Nash
"Before (the stroke) my brother and I had or own business and employed four people ... but running a small business with chronic fatigue, which is what you are left with after a brain injury, I just can't do that sort or level of work any more," he said.
To the disbelief of his neurologist, Mr Nash returned to full-time work three years after his stroke - first coordinating a friend's child care centre and then returning to teaching.
He now teaches community and children's services at Federation University full time and umpires football on the weekends.
"There's purpose in teaching and purpose is important. Having a near-death experience has a bit of an impact on your life," he said.
After Mr Nash suffered the stroke, doctors found he had a blood clotting disorder and congenital heart defect.
" I had a blood clot get stuck which starved the brain of oxygen for a short time which resulted in my stroke. I was a fit and healthy 43-year-old with no symptoms or risk factors. I did not drink, smoke, or have high blood pressure. I was not stressed."
Last week Mr Nash was released from his neurologist's care after five years.
"In the first couple of years I didn't think I'd get back to working full-time...having a stroke changed my life. Initially I hated it and wondered why it happened to me and now I'm thankful because it made me realise what's important," he said
Stroke Foundation chief executive Sharon McGowan said Mr Nash telling his story was important for stroke survivors.
"While everyone's stroke journey is different, it's important for survivors to know that there is life after stroke. Every progression during recovery and rehabilitation, however big or small, is a milestone and should be celebrated."
