Ballarat has experienced its driest autumn in six years and the city's night-time averages were much warmer than average.
Bureau of Meteorology statistics show Ballarat recorded 127.4 millimetres of rain over the autumn months of March, April and May which was below the city's autumn average of 157.5mm.
The last time Ballarat recorded a lower autumn average rainfall was in 2016 when 121.8mm of rail fell on the city.
Ballarat's average minimum temperature was 8.9 degrees which is 1.2 degrees warmer than average. It was similar across the state, with night-time temperatures much warmer than average
According to the bureau, daytime temperatures were warmer than average in much of southern Victoria, with Ballarat recording an average maximum temperature of 18.5 degrees, 0.6 degrees warmer than average.
Certified seed potato grower Con Powell, of Clarke's Hill said the autumn weather had been good conditions for getting seeds in the ground.
"I don't think it's any adverse at this stage. I know it's cold but the ground has been quite warm and we are certainly getting a little bit of rain but I wouldn't say we are at the desperate stage of harvest," Mr Powell said.
"I would say the season is on track and not adversely dry yet and there is plenty of winter feed still going."
Mr Powell said potato crops some areas in the central highlands could be down on previous years due to the January storm.
The Bureau of Meteorology released its autumn summary on Friday afternoon.
It notes it was drier than average in much of Victoria's south however, state-wide, rainfall was about six per cent above the 1961 to 1990 autumn average of 159mm.
March and April were wetter than average, with state-wide rainfall 33.5 per cent and 25 per cent above the average respectively.
May brought some useful rains at times, but overall it was a drier than average month, according to the Bureau of Metoerology.
Daytime temperatures were warmer than average in much of southern Victoria, with the mean daytime temperature for Victoria over autumn 0.36 degrees above average.
The cold outbreak at the end of autumn saw some sites have their coldest autumn day on record on May 30 and 31.
Ballarat's coldest day temperature in autumn was recorded on May 31 when the city reached a maximum of 6.2 degrees. The city's lowest minimum temperature was on May 6 when it dipped to -1.7.
