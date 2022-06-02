Community pharmacies feeling the pinch in free flu shots

THE STATE'S promise for free flu shots is creating headaches for community pharmacies whose existing vaccine stock orders did not take in a rush for protection.
Creswick pharmacy owner Jeff Unmack said his pharmacy was unable to take on extra bookings due to limited supply and staff resourcing to meet the extra demand and interest.
Mr Unmack said there was already at least a three-week wait for jabs at his pharmacy before the state government's free jab announcement this week.
Under the move, the state government has made influenza vaccinations free for everyone for the whole of this month via general practices and pharmacies. It is not compulsory for pharmacies to participate but those keen to offer the seasonal jab must register by the end of next week.
Mr Unmack said the short notice would also mean a financial lag for pharmacies which were trying to buy-in extra stock to meet demand.
He said the announcement had created a mess in already trying times.
"We've got some supply but will probably run out in the next two weeks and we've got no more appointments left," Mr Unmack said. "...We've got to buy the vaccine too, rather than have it delivered by a distributor and if every pharmacy is trying to put in for supplies it's going to get difficult.
"We've already doubled the vaccination times we offer to fit people in; then you've got staff with school holidays and annual leave coming up, or sick leave."
This echoes what UFS chief executive officer Lynne McLennan had flagged as issues earlier this week before the government's free flu jabs details were confirmed.
Ms McLennan urged people to book ahead with the virus already "rampaging" in this city. She said booking ahead helped allow pharmacies to better prepare.
Mr Unmack asked people to be patient, to stay safe and wear masks by choice when possible to help prevent flu or COVID-19 transmission and to stay home with symptoms.
Grampians Health chief operating officer for hospitals Ben Kelly has also pleaded with the community to take extra precautions against the flu and COVID-19.
Ballarat Base Hospital has experienced a 50 per cent increase in flu-like presentations to the emergency department within the past month.
getting vaccinated remains the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones, and to avoid needing to come to ED.- Ben Kelly, Grampians Health chief operations officer hospitals
"We welcome the Minister of Health's announcement of free flu vaccines for all eligible Victorians over the age of six months; getting vaccinated remains the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones, and to avoid needing to come to ED," Mr Kelly said.
"This holds true for COVID and influenza, both of which we're seeing in high rates across the region.
"Members of our community who have flu-like symptoms should take the same precautions as we do with our COVID symptoms; get a COVID test and stay home until you receive your result and your symptoms resolve. Staying home while we're unwell is the easiest way to stop the spread of COVID and the flu."
There were 235 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ballarat on Thursday with the city's known active infections at 1464 cases.
COVID-19 vaccinations remain widely available through pharmacies, GP clinics and specialist vaccination centres.
Mr Unmack said the numbers presenting to his pharmacy were about half-half for COVID-19 and influenza.
Free influenza vaccinations have only been available since Wednesday. Mr Unmack said many who had the jab early in his pharmacy had been over-65s and eligible for free jabs via their GP but, due to shortages, instead chose to pay.
Some private health funds have been offering flu jab reimbursements.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Trent Twomey warned against complacency about the flu, especially after two years of isolation.
"Many people fail to recognise how dangerous the flu is," Professor Twomey said.
"However, getting vaccinated is the way to protect yourself and your community.
"...Community pharmacists are among Australia's most accessible healthcare professionals and so are very well-placed to administer flu shots."
Professor Twomey said in addition to getting vaccinated there are simple steps which everyone can take to help reduce the risk of getting or spreading the flu.
