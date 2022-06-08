The Ballarat Arts Foundation is looking to support more up and coming artists, just like emerging performer and director Olivia French.
Last year Ms French received the Jack Anderson Award for Film Making, helping fund her career.
Advertisement
"It has made an incredible difference," she said.
Ms French is working on RavenMad, a recreation of Edgar Allan Poe's work.
IN THE NEWS:
"Poe was an iconic American gothic writer, who wrote many things including essays but excelled in poetry and prose," she said.
"Some of the writing can be difficult to access.
"It really can be a bit dry and challenging but these are beautiful stories."
Ms French along with a team of creatives are about to launch their audio retelling in the form of a podcast so Mr Poe's stories are easier to understand.
"It is really like a dramatised audio book," Ms French said.
"It has been an incredible experience and a beautiful process."
Through funding from award, Ms French has been able to use a new microphone, camera and software.
"We are so fortunate, it means the actors who are local can come and use the mic," she said.
"The quality sounds professional."
Ms French is also working on retelling some of the stories in a visual way.
She has been filming at Kryal Castle, which she said helps tell the "gothic stories"
Advertisement
"I am a teacher and I love the idea of students engaging in this work," Ms French said.
"I feel so lucky to create something that can be engaging and people can enjoy and understand.
"The beautiful thing is they (BAF) offer grants to such a variety of art projects and styles and they have been so supportive." The foundation is looking for up and coming artists it can support.
Applications are open until July 8. More information can be found at ballaratartsfoundation.org.au
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.