The Courier

Ballarat Arts Foundation applications are now open to emerging artists

NW
By Nieve Walton
June 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RENEW: Olivia French is taking classic works from Edgar Allan Poe and making them accessible to a new audience. Picture: Supplied.

The Ballarat Arts Foundation is looking to support more up and coming artists, just like emerging performer and director Olivia French.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.