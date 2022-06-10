The Courier
Wendouree shooting: Craig Price sentenced in the Supreme Court for shooting man in face

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
Police tape off the crime scene on April 20, 2020.

A man who shot another man in the face on a residential Wendouree street has been sentenced to six and a half years in jail in the Supreme Court.

