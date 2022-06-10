A man who shot another man in the face on a residential Wendouree street has been sentenced to six and a half years in jail in the Supreme Court.
Craig Price, of Ballarat East, received his sentence on Friday for charges of recklessly causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm following the 2020 shooting.
On April 20, the now 52-year-old drove to the victim's house on Clover Street, yelling for him to come out while sitting in his car parked in front of the driveway.
The victim stepped out and Price shot him the face from the driver's seat of his car, shooting across his own body through the passenger window.
He then drove off from the scene, while the victim was left with multiple serious injuries, including fractured skull bones and teeth and bullet fragments left embedded in his body.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge John Champion spoke to the impacts of the shooting on the victim.
"It was a very dangerous act to shoot in his direction, and he must've been taken by surprise when he was shot," he said.
"Your reckless act resulted in devastation and life altering impacts to [the victim] ... and his enjoyment of [his] life."
Price was initially charged with attempted murder and intentionally causing serious injury, but the charges were dropped.
Judge Champion said he accepted that Price did not mean to injure the man.
"I will act on the basis you did not mean to shoot [the victim], you shot in his direction ... you meant to scare him," he said.
The court heard Price suffered a "complex presentation" of mental illnesses including complex PTSD and schizophrenia.
"There is a causal link between these conditions and your offending," the judge said.
The court also heard Price had low cognitive ability from years of drug use and limited education, and in turn, the sentencing principles of general deterrence, denouncement and just punishment should be "moderated".
His traumatic childhood years of physical and sexual abuse were also noted by the judge.
"Despite the fact that you carried out a very serious act against your victim it is my opinion your moral culpability is [lowered]," the judge said.
"You have been deprived, abused ... in your formative years ... I have taken you dysfunctional background into account."
The judge also noted mitigating factors of Price's guilty pleas and non-violent history.
"Your pleas of guilty and early admissions have spared [the victim] the trauma of having to give evidence," the judge said.
"You know you have left him with a severe injury ... you feel sorry for him and you wish you could turn the clock back.
"You have not previously been a violent man."
Price was ordered to serve a non-parole period of four years.
