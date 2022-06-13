Ballarat's most creative residents are continuing to band together to collaborate, this time in a prime location on Sturt street and on streaming services.
Matthew Healey and Sarah Barclay founded Upstairs Music, a place for musicians to learn and collaborate with each other.
Advertisement
Ms Barclay noticed music acts around town tended to be similar.
"There was a real lack of diversity in performers," she said.
"It was a lot of the same act you were watching and it was not a varied experience.
"I wanted to open up space, to invite more people to come and learn so that we can work more inclusive gigs and experiences for people to come to."
IN THE NEWS:
They found genres like hip hop were not as widely performed and now they are reaching out to vocalists and DJs to be involved with their collaborations.
The two founders were able to acquire the Sturt Street space with Evolve Ballarat.
"Everyone has really loved what we are doing and trying to get behind it," Mr Healey said.
"We have had plenty of artists come in here and run workshops on their area of expertise."
Having the opportunity to learn from each other means musicians and producers can share tips and knowledge about the industry to people who are just starting out.
"One of the most important things is making sure people get paid for their work," Mr Healey said.
Ms Barclay said musicians should think of themselves as small businesses.
"A lot of people want to book an artist to give them the opportunity," she said.
"But that takes away any chance of having a career."
Ms Barclay said they like to set a standard to have everything on the books and in contracts so that is what young artists can come to expect with all gigs.
Advertisement
"That is the standard they need to strive for, not getting cash under the table but being treated like a business."
The founders are also leveraging things like social media to give upcoming artists a way to step out of their comfort zone.
"A lot of the people we are trying to target come in and add to gigs are people who like keeping to themselves," Ms Barclay said.
"How do I reach out to people who want to keep them themselves and get them to come and learn?
"We have seen our best reception in setting up Twitch streams online.
Advertisement
"We have lots of people tuning in."
Ms Barclay said people are able to connect through the chat functions and take a small step into their community.
"Hopefully the more they watch they will feel comfortable to be able to come in."
More details can be found on their Instagram @upstairsmusicaus.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.