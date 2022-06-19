A policeman who risked his life to find a man in a burning building has praised the passers-by who in turn saved his own life.
Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey was struggling to breathe and had burns to his nose and throat when he dragged an unconscious John Francese from his home in Elmhurst, north of Beaufort, on December 29, 2019.
"I probably would have died in that house without all those guys reacting the way they did and helping me to get John out," the Victoria Police Valour Award recipient said.
"It's hard to know what would have happened if I had been alone on the day, but I don't think I could have left John in that house.
"I would have paid the ultimate price."
Sadly after all their efforts, Mr Francese died at the scene.
Leading Senior Constable Healey - who was handed his award in March - travelled with eight of the heroes from that day to the Glen Waverley police chapel for a rare honour from the Chief Commissioner: a series of Citizens Commendations.
By co-incidence - or maybe divine intervention - all eight had firefighting in their blood.
Jonathan and Sarah Keith, veteran Geoff Penna and "newbie" Justin McKenzie were all active members of the Elmhurst CFA.
Steve Whiting was in the Crowlands brigade.
Geoff Rogers had been a specialist mining firefighter in Queensland - while Mark Stephens and Peter Wilson were airport firies who happened to be staying in the tiny town of 180.
"Peter and Mark were two off-duty firemen from South Australia and they were using the recreation reserve to shower. They happened to see the smoke and headed towards it," Leading Senior Constable Healey said.
"The rest of those people were at a barbecue a block down from the fire when someone noticed the smoke.
"We got a phone and when I got there I could see the flames already. The house was engulfed.
"It just all happened so quick."
Being a hot day - and with everyone off-duty - many in the team had to act quickly in less-than-ideal clothing.
"Peter and Mark had actually packed their fire gear and taken it with them on holidays. I guess you never know when you're going to need it."
The plucky Elmhurst cop said he knew the "fiercely independent" Mr Francese was a stroke survivor and got around town with a mobility scooter.
"I tried to kick the front door down and couldn't - so I went to the back door, which was unlocked," Leading Senior Constable Healey said.
"The heat was so intense that it knocked me back. I believe that heat would have been around 1200 degrees (Celcius) - but I caught a glimpse of John's walking frame and I knew he was still in there.
"When I went in the second time I put a hanky across my face - and by that stage the smoke was so black. I just slid on my stomach.
"The only air in the house was sitting just an inch above the floorboards.
"You would not believe how black and thick that smoke was. I has burns to my nose and throat. I ended up with bad smoke inhalation in intensive care that night."
Leading Senior Constable Healey said he hugged the floor for 10-to-12-metres up the hallway of the Victorian miners cottage before he got to the bedroom door.
"I could see John's feet in the smoke. I just grabbed him by the foot and dragged him (unconscious) to the back door.
"Justin and Steve had entered the house by then.
"I was in a bad way myself - and crawling out backwards. They grabbed John's other leg and pulled him out."
Leading Senior Constable Healey said a CFA volunteer began CPR until paramedics arrived, but in hindsight, he believed the toxic fumes may have already claimed the 57-year-old's life.
"Policing is my career - I chose this, but I feel for the volunteers. It can be really traumatic for them."
A Coroner's report found the source of the fire was a chair - close to an ashtray and a soldering iron - in Mr Francese's bedroom.
"John was a handyman sort-of-bloke.
"We know the fire began at the chair, but it's unclear what started it."
So what goes through someone's mind in a life or death situation?
"I knew John couldn't get himself out - and something had to be done, so you just do it," Leading Senior Constable Healey said.
"The only time it bothered me was when my wife and Sarah were screaming at the back door for me to get out.
"The couldn't see me.
"I knew it would be terrible for my wife if I didn't come out."
Fast-forward to 2022 and the Elmhurst police officer said he had some minor breathing issues - but cheekily admitted middle age could be the real cause.
"I don't think it there's been any serious damage to my lungs as far as I can tell," he said.
"After 20 years in the job, I'm pretty tough."
He said "big globs of fire" were falling around him when he reached the bedroom - and later found out they were from a melting aluminium fan.
He credits the quick thinking of John, Sarah and the two Geoffs for shooting water into the front of the home, keeping him "soaking wet" - and relatively unburnt - despite wearing shorts.
"As far as people at the scene goes, you couldn't have asked for a better group.
"They were pretty much all experienced firefighters."
Leading Senior Constable Healey's medal presentation was held at a March graduation ceremony "to motive all the newbies" - but the citizens awards were on June 3.
"I had someone ask me a while ago why I was getting a medal," he said.
"The thing is, it's a police force medal - but I think the others all deserved it as well.
"This (latest) ceremony was the Chief Commissioner's Commendations. Everyone in the group received those as civilians."
But honours can come with their down sides.
"One of the other things with the valour medal is that everywhere you go people ask how you got it, and to explain it you have to relive the experience over and over," Leading Senior Constable Healey said.
"After three years it's nice to put it all to bed. We're all dealing with this in our own ways.
"I hope this group of people understand what a great thing they've done.
"We're just moving forward now."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
