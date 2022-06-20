The new Linton Men's Shed is officially open to the public.
Founding president Michael Hough said the shed was 'crucial' to men's health in the region.
Advertisement
"If you want to find the connection between men's health and [seeking medical care] then it's the Men's Shed that produces that avenue because blokes won't do a lot of that stuff," he said.
"But you're going down here and in an atmosphere where you can joke about your prostate exam or your testicular cancer, as blokes can do that in a different way, blokes' health improves because you're talking."
The new shed, replacing the Linton group's previous home of a small garage, has a workshop space and a tea room.
IN OTHER NEWS:
People can bring in any projects they wish to work on - or not.
"To drop in you don't need to know anything about anything, you just have to come down - my job was cutting grass, I cut grass and sat around had coffee and talked - that's what the Men's Shed was for me," he said.
"Other blokes get in and they learned skills, welding, wood, whatever, it's just a place to go and get to know people ... come along fellas."
Plans for the new building kickstarted in 2016 when the group received $60,000 in state government funding.
Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle said Men's Sheds were important in regional communities and it was moving to see the culmination of community work and passion in the new Linton shed.
"There's this building that we're opening today, but the shed is something else, it's that collection of men that have really supported each other and have driven this building."
Applications for the 2022 round of Men's Sheds funding are open. Ms Settle said she encouraged other groups to apply for infrastructure support.
"The government knows how incredibly important Men's Sheds are ... it saves us millions and on mental health and support because they're here for each other and they support each other," she said.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.