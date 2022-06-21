UPDATED
Emergency presentations, staff shortages, sicker patients and delays in being able to discharge patients from hospital have combined to put intense pressure on Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department.
And the pressure is also being felt across Mair Street at St John of God's emergency department where the number of ED presentations is soaring, up 10 per cent in the past three months alone.
This week, Grampians Health warned of long waits for people at Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department as it experienced high demand across services, and urged people with more minor illnesses, injuries and medical conditions to seek treatment elsewhere.
Grampians Health acting chief executive Ben Kelly said the high levels of COVID and influenza in the community were not necessarily translating to high numbers of patients with these conditions in hospital, but were having an impact on staff absences and the ability to discharge patients back home or to other services that might provide care and rehabilitation, aged care or disability care.
The pandemic has also led to some people deferring health care, resulting in 'higher acuity' or increased severity of patients coming through the emergency department.
Mr Kelly said delays in discharged patients being picked up to be taken home were also blocking the hospital's ability to move patients out of the ED and in to ward beds.
"What we are seeing is while the numbers coming in to the emergency department fluctuate, they are usually okay in volume," Mr Kelly said. "But what is causing us issues is the level of acuity patients come in with leading to them staying longer in hospital or places of discharge not as ready, willing or available as a result of illness moving through the community."
The number of people presenting to the ED with flu-like illnesses has averaged 70 to 80 over the past three weeks - about twice the level of last year. And as of midnight Monday there were 12 patients with COVID in Ballarat Base Hospital.
Mr Kelly admitted the hospital had been "close at times" to calling a second Code Yellow, or internal emergency that allows for reallocation of staff, since it was forced to call the code in April.
"We continue to have ongoing discussions with our private partner St John of God next door to Ballarat Base Hospital, ongoing conversations as we work together in partnership to meet the needs of the community as best we can," Mr Kelly said.
SJOG chief executive Alex Demidov said their emergency department was also experiencing a very high demand for services while at the same time dealing with current COVID/sick leave among staff of 10 to 12 per cent.
As a private emergency facility, SJOG charges an out of pocket fee of $230 to most visits with fees for services such as x-rays, blood tests, imaging and other aids also incurring out-of-pocket costs.
"Patients come to us from all walks of life ranging from cuts and lacerations to broken bones and acute cardiac events," he said.
"While the ED is designed to provide emergency medicine and care for those most in need, it also cares for those in the community that are not able to access general practitioner care in a clinically timely manner."
Mr Demidov said in recent times, ED presentations were up eight per cent year on y ear, and more than 10 per cent from the first to second quarter of the 2022 calendar year.
"All of our caregivers are working exceptionally hard at this time with many working overtime, and double shifts in a climate of workforce shortages. The care and dedication that is being displayed by our health care workers is truly inspiring."
Anyone needing non-urgent medical care can call Nurse on Call - 1300 60 60 24; see a local GP or pharmacist, or visit an after-hours medical clinic.
An increase in emergency surgery cases was also filling beds, and slowing elective surgery cases which Mr Kelly said the hospital still hoped to get back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.
As a result of the increased demand on the emergency department on Monday, Ambulance Victoria reported ramping throughout the afternoon.
Victorian Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said "everywhere is struggling" with patients in regional centres facing difficulty booking in to see local GPs, aged care facilities struggling to retain skilled staff and more people calling triple-0 to send people in to hospital.
"Emergency departments and ambulances are meant to be there dealing with the sickest patients ... the worst illness and injury, but people are not getting service through primary care, aged care, disability care and that all spills over in to ambulance and the ED," Mr Hill said.
