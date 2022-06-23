Ballarat police are investigating thefts from a number of vehicles in Wendouree earlier this week.
The windows of eight cars were smashed near Ken Kay Ballarat Badminton Stadium, off Dowling Street, on Monday, June 20 between 7pm and 9pm.
The contents of the cars were rummaged through, leaving a trail of destruction and a hefty damage bill.
It is not clear if anything was stolen from the targeted vehicles.
A number of other vehicles across Ballarat were also hit on Monday night.
Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward by phoning the Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 with reference: 220196347.
A confidential report can also be made at crimestoppersvic.com.au
