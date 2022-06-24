The Courier

Alfredton factory evacuated following mercury spill

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated June 24 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency crews are at the scene of a mercury spill at a factory in Alfredton on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.