Alfredton factory evacuated following mercury spill

Emergency crews are at the scene of a mercury spill at a factory in Alfredton on Friday afternoon.
Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA personel were called after reports of a 100ml spill at UGL Limited on Gregory Street West about 3.45pm.
They found a pressure valve had broken, resulting in the spill.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson confirmed to The Courier approximately 60 people were evacuated from the factory.
A Scientific Officer has been called in to as a precaution to provide advice as the spill is cleaned up.
Paramedics were also called to the scene as a precaution. There are no reports of serious injury.
Mercury vapours are invisible and odourless according to the Victorian Department of Health
"Breathing in mercury vapours can be hazardous." the department's website says.
