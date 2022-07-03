A wildlife advocate and a parliamentarian have joined forces calling on the state government to improve the transparency of industries when it came to wildlife relocation permits.
Wildlife Victoria rescuer Jessica Robertson is a key stakeholder opposing the felling of a Gordon blue gum plantation where four koalas live which has since been indefinitely postponed.
She said this event and the ambiguity surrounding the companies involved - being Central Highlands Water and Geelong-based wood processor Midway Limited - and their lack of communication as to whether they submitted the necessary Authority to Control Wildlife permit to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's Conservation Regulator, was the main reason she was wanting such reform on the ATCW application process.
Last Friday Ms Roberston was accompanied by Western Victorian MP Andy Meddick where she presented her case and the underlying issues present in Midway Limited's koala relocation process to senior DELWP officers. In June The Courier found Midway Limited, who is responsible for relocating the koalas present in Gordon falsely said an application to relocate the koalas in Gordon had been denied by DELWP.
It was later found Midway Limited had not in fact submitted an application.
They are now however, in the process of preparing an application to relocate the koalas according to a Midway Limited spokesperson.
Ms Roberston said the blue gum plantation in Gordon highlighted a unique situation in the ATCW application process and more broadly, the issues present when it came to corporations relocating koalas and other wildlife on natural habitat sites.
"Midway Limited were supposed to apply for an ATCW permit because they were disturbing the koalas living there and they lied saying they did when in fact they didn't," she said.
"If they are doing this I can only presume this is likely happening across Victoria's south west."
Ms Robertson said the ATCW application process should be more transparent as to prevent situations such as Gordon from occurring in the future as well as to improve the clarity between companies, government bodies and relevant stakeholders.
"Wildlife carers want to be informed in the decision making surrounding animal relocation," she said.
"I also believe all ATCW applications should be listed on a public register so everyone can have access to it."
Mr Meddick agreed with Ms Robertson saying it should be mandatory for companies like Midway Limited to seek the assistance of a range of parties including wildlife rescuers when it came to relocating animals on business sites.
"Rescuers and vets should be apart of the translocation process of animals because more often than not these companies don't involve them because the main aim of these businesses is maximise their profits when the priority should be placed first and foremost on the animals," he said.
Mr Meddick said immediate action was very much needed on the application process to ensure the sustainability of koala populations in Victoria.
"Koalas are under pressure and we're about to enter a crisis situation if we don't do something to protect them," he said.
"We must do something promptly otherwise if we don't we may end up like New South Wales and Queensland we're koalas are listed as endangered."
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
